The 50th CARFTA COMES ALIV IN THE BAHAMAS!

NASSAU| The 2023 50th Carifta Games will kick off in the Bahamas on April 7th through the 10th at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium.

Leading telephone company ALIV, which led the way in broadcasting Junkanoo to the world, will now present the games in the Bahamas which will also celebrate our 50th year of Independence.

ALIV is proud to be this year’s official Communications partner and the leading telephone company, in its community spirit, is encouraging residents, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to come out and support the future generation of athletes as they compete to take home the Gold during our 50th year of Independence. This will be a time to showcase the best of the Bahamas and place on display our national pride to the world.

Tickets for CARIFTA are now on sale at the national stadium box office or online at carifta50.com

The 50th CARIFTA GAMES COME ALIV IN THE BAHAMAS!