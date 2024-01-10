The 9th homicide recorded in Montel Heights tonight…

file photo

NASSAU| One man was shot dead this Majority Rule Holiday and a scene is unfolding in the Montel Heights community.

According to police a male was shot and transported to hospital where he succumbed his injuries. The scene records the 9th homicide in just 10 days.

Bahamas Press was not given the identity of the suspect nor do we know the circumstances leading to the incident. All we know is this: IF YOU ARE A CRIMINAL LIVING IN THE BAHAMAS AND IS ON BAIL FOR MURDER – LEAVE DA COUNTRY!

We report yinner decide!