The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Heads to US Tri-State Area for Series of Tourism Focused Events, ‘Bringing The Bahamas’ to the World

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, (23 Sept. 2022) – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) will continue its Global Sales and Marketing Missions series at venues across New York City and New Jersey which in any given year account for 15% to 19% of the tourist arrivals from the United States. However, January to August 2022, these two states accounted for 18% of the tourist arrivals from the United States. The Missions are designed to further promote The Bahamas’ tourism rebound and generate new leads towards continued tourism recovery.

The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM)and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation will lead a delegation including BMOTIA senior executive members to participate in a line-up of high-level meetings, culminating in culturally-inspired evenings in the two states. These meetings will include potential investors, corporate partners, sports teams, film and arts agencies, trade partners, MICE planners and other stakeholders from across the tourism industry.

“We have only just begun the exploration into our various tourism markets as we focus on recapturing our market share and maximizing the return on our investments,” DPM Cooper said.

“These missions are not just a chance to promote our tourism product, but an opportunity for The Bahamas to reintroduce itself as the top destination for travel as we move towards the next 50 years of independence and growth and development of the Tourism industry.”

DPM Cooper and Acting Director General Latia Duncombe will also host sales and destination representatives, hotel and industry partners and media influencers at gala events during the missions. Guests in attendance will be treated to a live and engaging Q+A panel, featuring the DPM and ADG, who will highlight The Bahamas’ steadily growing tourism numbers and plans for the industry’s future development.

The global missions were launched in the Florida markets last month and will continue through May 2023. In addition to major travel hubs throughout the U.S. and Canada, the delegation will also be heading to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates to bring a taste of Bahamian culture directly to key international markets across the globe to inspire travel to the destination.