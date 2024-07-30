The Bahamas Set to Host Airports Conference of the Americas

Top aviation executives from around the Americas gather in Nassau for 4-day Global Conference

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper

NASSAU, Bahamas, 29 July 2024 – The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, will deliver the keynote address at the Airports Conference of the Americas when The Bahamas hosts this premier aviation event. The Airports Conference of the Americas will bring to Nassau an estimated 100 airport and aviatio executives from across Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States for a four-day forum to discuss important topics affecting international aviation in the region. The prestigious conference is scheduled to take place at the Baha Mar Convention Centre, 4 – 7 Aug. 2024.

“We are excited that our destination was selected to host this global gathering of aviation executives,” said the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

“This conference presents us with the unparalleled opportunity to meet face-to-face with key industry decision-makers, to explore possibilities of expanding airlift to our islands at a time when global demand for travel to The Bahamas is at an all-time high.”

The conference will see participation from leaders of local aviation entities such as the Bahamas Department of Aviation, Airport Authority, Bahamasair, Bimini Airport Development Partners, BANSA, CAAB, Freeport Airport Development, Nassau Flight Services and the Nassau Airport Company (NAD).

NAD will offer conference participants a tour of the Lynden Pindling International Airport at the close of the conference.

The conference agenda will feature presentations by representatives from organizations such as FAA, IATA, ICAO, and other aviation entities. Session topics slated for discussion include runway safety, infrastructure planning and funding, commercial air service development, wildlife management, and new concession trends. Conference participants will also have the opportunity to hear how aviation counterparts in other countries around the Americas are handling current challenges and will discover new solutions for safety and security.

In addition to conference sessions, attendees will have ample opportunity to network at Baha Mar with counterparts from the region. The Bahamas Department of Aviation, in conjunctio with Houston Airport, will host a welcome reception at 7 p.m. on Sunday, 4th August.



“Stakeholders and professionals across our local aviation sector are very excited about this conference,” said DPM Cooper. “In fact, this conference is considered to be among the best forums for airports, government, airlines and industry suppliers to network with representatives from their counterparts from the Caribbean and Latin America to discuss the challenges and opportunities associated with international aviation in today’s fast-moving environment.”

Historically, attendees of this meeting have represented the following countries: The Bahamas U.S. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Mexico, Panama, Jamaica, Peru, Brazil, Antigua an Barbuda, St. Lucia, Turks and Caicos Islands, Barbados, Curacao, Cayman Islands, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Anguilla, Martinique, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bonaire, Costa Rica, Haiti, St. Maarten, and Ecuador.

The Airports Conference of the Americas is presented by the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), the South Central Chapter AAAE, and the International Association of Airpor Executives (IAAE), and is being held in close collaboration with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).



For more information on the upcoming Airports Conference of the Americas, please visit Airports Conference of the Americas (aaae.org) .