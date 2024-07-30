University of The Bahamas Recruits for “The Presidential Opportunity at UB”

University of the Bahamas

Nassau, THE BAHAMAS – The Board of Trustees of University of The Bahamas (UB), through its Presidential Search Committee (PSC), has launched the recruitment phase of the search for UB’s next President with the release of the presidential profile document, “The Presidential Opportunity at UB”.

The profile outlines the university’s strategic imperatives as well as the desired attributes and qualifications of the next President. It was developed based on the insights and feedback gleaned from listening sessions held with various stakeholders. The PSC is inviting nominations and applications for “an exceptional leadership opportunity”.

The Board seeks a dynamic and inclusive leader who will embody a commitment to the values and traditions of the university, according to the profile. The next President will be an effective and transformational leader who builds on the exceptional strengths of UB, the national university of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The profile also outlines several opportunities for success including addressing the consequences of rapid growth and siloed structures, the further development of University of The Bahamas North in Grand Bahama, initiating a comprehensive academic programme review, increasing research performance, expanding educational access and engaging with governmental and business entities.

A transformational priority for UB is continuous quality improvement, demonstrated by its commitment to achieving both national and international accreditation. The next President – the institution’s ninth – will be engaged across multiple stakeholders, both internal and external, and will be expected to advance the university’s mission of supporting and driving national development.

The presidential search comes at a pivotal moment in the life of the university and The Bahamas. One of the institutions established during The Bahamas’ independence movement, UB is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year while the nation marks 51 years of independence.

AGB Search is assisting UB’s Presidential Search Committee. The deadline for the submission of applications is September 19, 2024.

The Presidential Profile document along with comprehensive information about the search are accessible online at: https://www.ub.edu.bs/presidential-search/ .