THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS AND THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA ESTABLISH DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC meets with Kenya Officials.

Kampala, Uganda – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce the signing of a

communique formalising diplomatic relations between the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and

the Republic of Kenya on the margins of the 19th Non Aligned Summit hosted by the

Government of the Republic of Uganda.

The communique was signed by the Minister of Immigration and National Insurance, the Hon.

Alfred Sears and Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora

Affairs of Kenya, Dr. Musalia Mudavadi.

This event marks a significant step towards fostering deeper mutual understanding,

cooperation, and collaboration between the two nations as part of The Bahamas government’s

turn to Sub-Saharan and South-South cooperation.