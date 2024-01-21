Stabbing of a 20-year-old as an altercation escalated – THESE PEOPLE ARE MAKING AN EXAMPLE OF THE SYSTEM!?

NASSAU| Police are questioning a 40-year-old male in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred on Friday 19th January, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 3:30 p.m. the suspect and a 20-year-old male got into an altercation at a residence on Sea Link Drive, South Beach. It is reported that the altercation escalated, resulting in the suspect producing a knife and stabbing the 20-year-old victim multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Technicians, where he received medical treatment, and is currently in critical condition.

The suspect surrendered at the East Street South Police Station, where he was subsequently arrested.

He is assisting police with the ongoing investigation.