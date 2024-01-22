Police Officer faces charges of sex crime with a 13-year-old!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning a police corporal was charged before the magistrate court following allegations of sex crimes against a minor.

BP understands prosecutors charged Gregory Taylor Jr, 36, accusing the police officer of procuring a 13-year-old girl to engage in unlawful sexual intercourse with her. DARKNESS ON THE FORCE!

Prosecutors presented that the crimes took place between August 2023 and January 4th, 2024. He was granted $10,000 bail this past Friday.

Crime is not a PLP OR FNM problem. Its not a problem of the school or church. It’s a community problem because we at BP have never seen a political party born a child yet! WHERE WERE THE PARENTS OF THAT 13-YEAR-OLD?

