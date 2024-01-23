Team Murder for Hire Leader shows up outside OPM for the presser – Well, What is Dis!?

NASSAU| The FNMs went to the OPM to have a Press Conference on Crime. Not one reporter asked them about the gun pulled on Vice Chairman Richard Johnson outside the FNM Headquarters.

Toogie and BOBO’s advisor was talking about crime when he was connected to a MURDER FOR HIRE PLOT a few years ago.

Perhaps the PLPs should go in front of the FNM Headquarters and ask Michael Pintard and Duane Sands about the crime of assault filed by Richard Johnson.

Or the bloody attack on Hiram Kelly. Or the alleged crime which happened at Water and Sewerage by one of its sitting members.

Mind you this is the same party who even when the Women’s Association meets they be pulling knife on each other. The youths association will meet this week. We hope they can hold a meeting in peace. and civility. And if they can’t you know Bahamas Press will be reporting live!

Michael dem ain’t gats no damn shame nah! Siding with the criminals while attacking the police. Das da FNM way!

We report yinner decide!