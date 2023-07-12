The Department of Housing Moves to the Edwin ‘Smiley’ Bastian Corporate Center

Minister of Transport and Housing the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis cuts ribbon to officially open office.

NASSAU, Bahamas — Minister of Transport and Housing the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis said she is happy that the Department of Housing has moved to the Edwin ‘Smiley’ Bastian Corporate Center (formerly Citibank and Scotiabank Building) on University Boulevard making it more accessible to its clientele, the Bahamian people.

During a press conference to announce the move on Thursday, July 6, 2023, Minister Coleby-Davis explained that the inner-city location will be more accessible to the public and will offer more parking options.

In addition, she noted that the newer building offers a better and comfortable environment for the staff to be more productive.

The Housing Minister said the Ministry will soon be launching other initiatives including the affordable housing community called the Renaissance at Carmichael, Homes in Eleuthera and the Rent to Own program that will start in Abaco. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)