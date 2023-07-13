Officer Accused of Using Badge to Solicit Sex

Constable 4206 Shaquille Williamson

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A police constable is behind bars after being accused of using his badge to solicit sex.

Constable 4206 Shaquille Williamson stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with procuration.

Prosecutors allege that Williamson was on patrol alone on July 5 when he came across a couple parked on a beach.

A name check revealed that the 32-year-old woman had two outstanding warrants.

Officer Williamson allegedly told she had to have sex with him.

Williamson was not required to enter a plea to the charge and denied bail. He returns to court on October 12.