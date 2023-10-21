The fight for the succession of the PLP is now ON!

WINTER IS COMING!

PLPs crowded outside PLP HQ on Friday.

By Alexander James / EDITOR OF BAHAMAS PRESS

NASSAU| A nasty fight (WAR) has erupted deep inside the party this past week following the ratification of Kingsley Smith as the party’s standard bearer for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat, a seat left vacant following the sudden death of Obadiah Hercules Wilchcombe.

The level of disrespect, contempt, and vile downright nastiness aimed at the candidate, whipped up inside and outside the Council by supporters, was a low moment in PLP politics. But this row is really not about Smith, but about the future leadership of the PLP.

You see, Perry Christie, who we believe masterminded the entire plot to use supporters to call for the removal of PLP leaders ( Including Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC), was the nastiest we have seen since the days of the late 1970s when the Free PLP (turned FNM) was born. At that time, PLPs migrated and were purged out of the party with Sir Lynden Pindling right-sizing his Government into a lighter, tighter political machine, creating decades of prosperity, growth, and development for the Bahamian people.

The bold nastiness and disgraceful behaviour by some proves that Prime Minister Davis must purge his party from the “GREEDY” who believed that Christie should have been made Governor-General of the Bahamas, and some others who believe that Davis’ shining examples of leadership in the country and across the world has outshined the small-mindedness of some who never held Davis in high esteem. Davis is a real MAN OF THE PEOPLE with a clear vision for the Bahamas!

And the view of this writer would go as far as to suggest that the present Davis Administration will result in its first term the closest thing this country has witnessed to having a visionary strong leader with a heart like Pindling. A man who is not afraid of protest or opposition! A leader who is comfortable with his wide majority and is not afraid to delegate responsibility to others to act on his behalf. In short, Davis is NOT INSECURE, and some are bitterly jealous of his rise to power and his caring for the People!

Friday’s move engineered by Christie and crew was clear and his motives to carve succession in the leadership of the PLP were made even clearer. IT WAS A DISGRACE! A DAMN DISGRACE! A DAMN NASTY AND WICKED DISGRACE!

We will have more on this in the days and weeks to come. LIGHTEN THE SHIP, CAPTAIN DAVIS! LIGHTEN THE SHIP! Yinner believes this was about Kingsley Smith eh? Think again!

We ga report and let yinner decide!