The FNM Bitterness Machine

Hubert Minnis and Michael Pintard

The Editor

Bahamas Press

20 th March 2024

Dear Editor,

I often wonder why the PLP finds it necessary to reply to the daily offerings of lies and misrepresentations of the FNM and its temporary leader. Not one day passes without some nonsense spewing out of either his mouth or that of his fellow traveler the party chairman. To the uninitiated, this daily garbage dump is just what the opposition is supposed to do allegedly to keep the government on its toes.

But when the majority of the content is ad hominem attacks sometimes of a personal nature you must wonder what the FNM,s end game is. Why instead of trumpeting the quality of its leadership during its past administration do they engage in daily, fallacious attacks on the PLP members and its programs?

The answer of course is to distract us, the FNM preferred ploy. Distract us from the dishonest insane ramblings from a judicially condemned former minister; distract us from current legal proceedings; distract us from Mackey Street fights by its executives; distract us from their profligate spending in Brussels ($550,000 is the cost); and distract us from a food program designed to help the rich and greedy not the poor and needy.

In fact, in light of the statements made by its discredited leader recently about saving money by not traveling to Botswana this program is symptomatic of how far from the truth his statements were; in fact, $54 million from the truth.

I know that there are still pockets of Bahamians who have a real problem with PLP governments especially if they deliver on their political platforms.

Their darlings the FNM could not deliver, so they despise the PLP for their successes. More alarmingly, they appear to have problems whenever people other than their FNM overlords make public expenditures. This makes them bitter and easily led astray by political charlatans who consider them stupid and suffering from memory issues.

My advice to FNM is to get over it. There is more tangible progress to come whether you or your financial benefactors wish it or not.

Sincerely,

Michael J. Brown