The Lil League Baseball Community has lost one of its finest coach…

Dominic Elliott

NASSAU| The Bahamas has lost another talented coach in the lil league baseball sport. Dominic Elliott passed away on Thursday following a short illness.

Elliott was an incredibly talented sportsman who for the past 40 plus years was trained by his father to become a great individual. “He was well liked and possessed a golden heart for the games. He could have made any major baseball team but fell through the cracks when baseball had its struggles in the Bahamas,” a close friend told BP.

Elliott played for the Drippers Lil League team back in the 80’s and later became a rising star in the Bankers League displaying his strong talents in pitching and batting for the team before going on as a coach in the sport.

“He was a one of the best home grown talents developed here in the Bahamas and was an extremely high character individual,” the source added.

Tonight we pay our respects to his family, many friends and scores of baseball fans who will miss his great contribution to the sport.

May his soul rest in peace.