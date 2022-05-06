STATEMENT ON EXUMA DEATHS ACTING PRIME MINISTER CHESTER COOPER

DPM Chester Cooper

I have been regretfully informed today of the death of three American visitors, two men and a woman, at a resort property on Exuma.

Another American woman has been airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital.

I have been briefed by the commissioner of police and the resort’s executive management on the matter.

I am currently in Eleuthera on ministerial business.

As I am acting in the capacity of prime minister, I have briefed Prime Minister Davis on the matter.

Police are investigating and the cause of death is still unknown.

However, I am advised that foul play is not suspected.

I have asked Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville to lead a delegation this evening to Exuma of health & wellness, environment and public works officials.

The public will be kept abreast of information as soon as it becomes available.

We offer our thoughts and prayers to the families affected.