THE COUNTRY IS HEADED TO A BYELECTION – THIS YEAR!

NASSAU| The brother of a Free National Movement MP has been taken into custody in connection to a series of investigations now being conducted by CDU and FIU inside a major corporation.

Bahamas Press, your number one news source, can confirm the relatives of the Family Island opposition MP have been called in to clarify statements by some on multiple questionable contracts inside a major corporation in the country.

So far police have questioned a key general connected to the MP, his ex, and a top corporation executive. They have all been detained and questioned.

Sources now tell us the close relative has been taken into custody as investigators are preparing to make a major arrest in the coming days. The relative is also employed with a government agency.

The MP we understand has dropped some 60lbs and could be on a suicide watch over this weekend as BP reports heats up.

Bahamas Press has warned the Free National Movement to get ready for a quick bye-election on a Family Island seat this year.

We ga report and let yinner decide!