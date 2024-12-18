The Supreme Court cites strike action by Airport Airline & Allied Workers Union (AAAWU) as unlawful and orders a return to work at the national airline…

UNION STRIKE TO COST TAXPAYERS ALMOST $1 MILLION AT BAHAMASAIR….

file photo

NASSAU| An Injunction filed by Bahamasair against the Airport Airline & Allied Workers Union (AAAWU) has been granted by the Supreme Court of the Bahamas for the illegal strike by union members at the airline today.

Workers have been ordered back to work and the airline to resume services.

Now this is not good for the AAAWU who tricked their membership to call in sick in a bold attempt to cripple the airline services.

The injunction halts the “work to rule” actions initiated by flight attendants.

Bahamasair lost almost $1 million dollars today as it cancelled flights and disadvantaged passengers up and down the country and in US markets.

Someone must now pay for that massive loss and Union Executives are at the centre of that loss.

We report yinner decide!