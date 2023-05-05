Three Bahamians die two in Nashville car crash and 1 in State Road 7 Walmart shooting this week Foreign Office confirms…

Marco Neely, Jeremy Johnson and Thierry Bastien.

FLORIDA| Bahamas Press is now confirming that at least three Bahamians have died in tragic incidents while in the United States of America this week.

Two men we can now confirm lost their lives following a car crash in WEST Nashville Tennessee early this week. Both were living in the area.

Thierry Bastien was the victim in that fatal Walmart Florida store shooting on Tuesday afternoon. He died later in hospital after he attempted to stop a fight between two Walmart employees. The employee shot Bastien six times in front of his kids and girlfriend.

Bahamas Foreign Office has confirmed the deaths expressing condolences to the families involved.

