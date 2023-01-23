Three month-old male child dies at nursery in Southern New Providence…

File Photo

NASSAU| Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a male infant child which occurred on Monday 23rd January, 2023.

Preliminary reports indicate sometime around 8:00 a.m. the mother left her baby at a local daycare situated in southern New Providence. The director upon making routine checks discovered that the Infant appeared to be unresponsive.

Medical personnel were immediately contacted which resulted in the child being taken to hospital

via ambulance.

It is reported that after efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful, the infant was declared

deceased.

There were no visible signs of trauma and an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact

cause of death.

Investigations continue.