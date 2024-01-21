Three shot two die in two separate incidents in the capital – WE NEED DAYS OF NATIONAL PRAYER!!!

Scenes in Pinewood Gardens where a double shooting left one male dead.

NASSAU| Police are actively investigating a shooting incident within the Pinewood Gardens community that left one male injured and the other dead.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday 21st January, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that two males, one armed with a high-powered weapon and the other with a handgun, exited a Nissan vehicle and opened fire towards both males who were sitting on the outside of a residence on Walnut Street before fleeing in an easterly direction and making good on their escape.

The first victim, aged 31, sustained gunshot injuries to the upper torso. He was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services, where he remains in critical condition.

The second victim, aged 21, also sustained multiple gunshot injuries and was examined by EMS personnel; however, he succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Police are actively in search of the two perpetrators responsible for this incident and appeal to members of the public who may have any information as it pertains to this incident to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.

Female just released from prison shot dead in Baintown – Homicide #17

Police have confirmed homicide #17 unfolding in the Bain Town community. A female was shot dead on South Street and Hospital Lane. The victim, whose identity we do not have, was recently released from prison.

BP believes there is a need for national days of prayer.

We report yinner decide!