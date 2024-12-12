Tommy Turnquest hosted a high-level dinner on Sunday to consider elevating Shanendon Cartwright to leader of the FNM – PIntard was not invited!

Decision to remove Michael Pintard as leader of the FNM underway!

Tommy Turnquest

NASSAU| Tommy Turnquest is but one of several leaders deep inside the Free National Movement who wants a change in the leadership of the FNM before Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC rings the bell for a general election.

Just this past Sunday at the Blue Hills estate of Turnquest, a high level dinner meeting with key FNM stakeholders was held to discuss the future of the Party.

One concern coming out of the meeting was the state of the present leadership of the FNM which clearly is short on raising money and slow on changing support for the party as the election timeclock in Gambier House runs down.

BP can confirm Turnquest, who is the bagman for the FNM, wants to elevate sitting member for St. Barnabas Shanandon Cartwright to the post of leader of the FNM. Cartwright appears to be more popular among FNMs and some believe he will exercise a more bombastic approach to opposition politics.

But the FNM is in a crisis as right now as Hubert Minnis sits as the sole Opposition member in Parliament. Hew saw the Mace wrecking exercise as deeply unparliamentary and disrespectful to the Bahamian people. Minnis failed to show up to those events in early December. Just this week, he walked out of Parliament before all 6 Opposition MPs were tossed out of the House. Minnis is not checking for them!

The Opposition, however, has set a Convention for this coming summer and, from the looks of things, Prime Minister Davis is wasting no time in preparing for the big dance. The Boundaries Commission met this past Wednesday and tonight Davis’ first constituency office in Garden Hills will open, signaling the start of the election season.

Will Pintard still be leader this Summer?

We report yinner decide!