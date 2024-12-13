Tourism unveils Exuma Icon Sign against turquoise waters

The Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper unveiled a new Icon Sign – EXUMA – in Moss Town, Exuma on Friday, December 13, 2024. (BIS Photos/Lindsay Thompson)

MOSS TOWN, Exuma, The Bahamas – Exuma, known for its spectacular shades of blue waters, 365 cays, and multi-faceted cultural heritage has added another aspect to its attraction – an Icon Sign bearing its name.

The historic unveiling occurred on Friday, December 13, 2024, during a ceremony on Queen’s Highway overlooking the ocean, across from the Moss Town settlement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper who is also the Member of Parliament for Exuma and a descendant, underscored the importance and significance of the signage to the Exuma tourism brand.

DPM Cooper further explained that the Ministry of Tourism has embraced a concept called ‘Archipelago Art’ – a unique work that appeals to the ecological, artistic, cultural, local, national, and global tourist industries. These unique Icon Sign pieces — sculptures and interactive artworks will be strategically built and placed on the most inhabited islands in the country.

“God has blessed The Bahamas in general, and God has truly blessed Exuma in particular,” he noted. “This chain of 365 islands is home to some of the most secluded foot-print-free beaches, and some of the most beautiful waters God has ever painted on Earth’s canvas.

“This represents a moment that signifies Exuma, that lets people show that they visited the most beautiful island on earth,” said the deputy prime minister.

The colourful letters in all caps — EXUMA – are grounded on a platform, and characterized by a sailboat to represent the island regarded as the sailing capital of The Bahamas. The location was chosen due to its proximity to Exuma International Airport, and its natural environment. The beauty of the sign can also be enjoyed when it lights up at night.

Regarding the waters, DPM Cooper noted that during Astronaut Scott Kelly’s mission, he looked down on Exuma and exclaimed that it “is the most beautiful place from space.”

According to the minister, the tourism experience centers around three basic components: the people visitors meet, their experiences, and the things they see.



“And when people have a memorable experience, they want to document it with an iconic picture to memorialize the visit,” he said. “And this is what this represents, a moment that signifies Exuma, that lets people show they visited the most beautiful islands on earth.

The Archipelago Art Icon Signs, strategically placed around the islands, will meet globally recognized standards, elevating The Bahamas as the perfect artistic destination for the existing art world.

By incorporating cutting-edge artistic culture, the ministry endeavours to secure spots on Cat Island, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama, Bimini, Harbour Island, and other islands across the country to erect more Icon Signs. They will serve as a focal point for the islands, giving visitors that perfect moment of their visit.

The signs will be designed, constructed, installed, maintained and managed by Bahamians.

The Exuma Icon sign was constructed by His Excellency Jamaal Rolle Ambassador-at-large of Cultural Affairs – also known as the ‘Celebrity Artist.’