TOP Union Boss tells Obie Ferguson Affiliates of the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) ARE NOT SUPPORTING ANY NATIONAL STRIKE!

President of NCTUB says its members are not supporting any National Strike!

DAWYNE WOODS – NCTUB PRESIDENT

To: All Affiliates of the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB)

As the President of the NCTUB, the official voice of Labour in the Country, I write to set the record straight and announce that we will not be participating in any Industrial Action over the next two (2) days.

Although our Congress may have a few outstanding industrial matters with the Government, we seek to resolve them by way of SOCIAL DIALOGUE. We remain steadfast to a resolve soonest as we seek a meeting with the Prime Minister urgently. We encourage you to exercise patience as we seek to have our matters addressed in the shortest possible time.

Dwayne Woods

President

NCTUB