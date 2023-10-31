Tourism Officials Receive the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic

Hon. Chester Cooper received Her Excellency Angie Martinez

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper received Her Excellency Angie Martinez, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, in a Courtesy Call on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The meeting was held at the ministry at the Centre of Commerce, British Colonial Hilton.

Also present were tourism officials: Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant MOTIA; Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism; the Hon. Basil McIntosh, Minister of State/Aviation; and Dr. Kenneth Romer, Director of Aviation and Deputy Director-General of Tourism.

(BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)