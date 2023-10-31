National Public Service Week 2023 Church Service of Thanksgiving launches the commemorative week

PM Philip Davis KC and Ministers Michael Darville and Keith Bell at the Church Sevice for National Public Service Week.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — A church service at Living Waters Kingdom Ministries, Oakesfield, officially launched National Public Service Week 2023 on Sunday, October 29, to the theme ‘One Nation, One People, Our Public Service.’

The Service of Thanksgiving was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, and cabinet ministers. The commemorative week comprises a Retirees Award Ceremony and Reception at Government House (Oct. 30); National Public Service Week Award of Excellence Ceremony at Government House (Nov. 2); Careers Day at Kendal Isaacs Gym (Nov. 3 at 9 a.m.); Float Parade and T-Shirt Day, Western Esplanade (Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.); Blue Hills Sporting Complex Fun Run Walk Fair (Nov. 4, Race at 6 a.m. and Fair 12-5pm); National Public Service Officer of the Year 2023/2024 Awards Luncheon at Grand Hyatt, Baha Mar (Nov. 5 at 2pm). (BIS Photos/Ulric Woodside)