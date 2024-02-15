Tourism signs agreement with Aliv for high speed Internet service in Downtown Nassau

‘Smart City Pilot’ gives tourists and residents unlimited Internet access while downtown

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, and Aliv/Cable Bahamas entered into a three-year agreement for the installation of WiFi in Downtown Nassau and vicinity. The agreement was signed on Valentine’s Day – February 14, 2024 – during a press conference at the Ministry in the British Colonial Hotel. Pictured L-R: Reginald Saunders, Permanent Secretary; the Hon Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama; the Hon. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; John Gomez, CEO, Aliv; and Wayde Watson, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs.

NASSAU, Bahamas – The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, and Aliv/Cable Bahamas entered into a three-year agreement for the installation of WiFi in Downtown Nassau and vicinity.

On Valentine’s Day – February 14, 2024 – during a press conference at the Ministry in the British Colonial Hotel the contract was signed, launching the ‘Smart City Pilot’ giving tourists and residents unlimited Internet access while downtown.

On hand for the occasion were: the Hon. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; the Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama; Permanent Secretary Reginald Saunders; Director-General, MOTIA Latia Duncombe; Wayde Watson, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs; and John Gomez, CEO, Aliv; and other officials.

The technology is being supported by the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

The project is in keeping with one of the goals stated in the government’s Blueprint for Change – as one of the many projects of Innovate242 to establish The Bahamas, as the ‘Center of Innovation for the Caribbean.’

For this ‘Smart City Pilot’ the installation process began on February 14, and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.



The cutting-edge technological innovation is set to transform the Nassau Cruise Port and the surrounding downtown area into a “smart zone”.



The plan is to establish a WiFi zone at the Nassau Cruise Port and the environs outside of the port as far west as Arawak Cay, and as far east as the Sidney Poitier Bridge.



The overall aim of this innovative project is to enable The Bahamas to more efficiently capitalize on the untapped economic potential of cruise

tourism.



In his remarks, DPM Cooper spoke to the significance of the project to the further development of the tourism brand.



“This timely, futuristic project aims to harness the capital city where our cruise port welcomes on average 12,000 cruise visitors on a daily basis,” he said.



And added, the up-to-date installation is a tripartite collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, Aliv/Cable Bahamas and the Department of Information and Communications Technology, one which will “facilitate seamless connectivity that will allow us to collect key data on the thousands of cruise guests to our city, so that we can more efficiently enhance their experience of our city.”



The installation of “smart city” infrastructure at Nassau Cruise Port and in the downtown area will also enable the collection of data on the likes and desires of visitors, in real time, to optimize marketing efforts for greater economic impact and content development.



The instant access to connectivity in the city will encourage greater numbers of cruise passengers to disembark and do more online sharing of their Bahamas experience.



Furthermore, the capability of the “smart city” technology will give tourism stakeholders the ability to market directly to cruise passengers and visitors downtown. It will encourage further exploration of Nassau and Paradise Island, motivate more visitors to patronize local businesses, and pique the interest of visitors in making return visits as stay-over guests.



The ‘Smart City Pilot’ project in downtown Nassau is the initial step in a move to bring “smart city” infrastructure to the country. “The establishment of ‘smart zones’ on other major islands of The Bahamas will follow, as we Innovate the 242,” said the DPM.