Two Bahamians die in separate freak accidents in USA 

Mickey Brice and Deangelo Laing,

FLORIDA| Bahamas Press is reporting the sad sudden passing of two young Bahamians in the United States over the weekend.

The first incident involved Mickey Brice. He was involved in a fatal car crash on the Turnpike in Florida. He was visiting Florida for the weekend when his vehicle crashed.

In another incident – which involved a drowning – Deangelo Laing. He lost his life while in the US while swimming with friends over the weekend. It is still unclear as to what happened in that drowning.

Bahamas Press sends our condolences to all the families feeling a sense of loss following these incidents. May their souls rest in peace.