Bahamas Delegation in QATAR led by DPM Cooper…

The purpose of mission is to engage in matters of mutual interest and cooperation in aviation, investments, tourism and financial services while positioning the Bahamas as the regional leader in Sustainable Tourism.

DPM Cooper is accompanied Minister of Economic Affairs, The Hon. Michael Halkitis, Deputy Director General of Tourism & Acting Director of Aviation, Dr. Kenneth Romer, Acting Director of Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Alexander Ferguson and Director of Investments, Mrs. Phylicia Hanna.