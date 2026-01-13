Two hotel employees and an Immigration Executive Officer accused of stealing almost half a million from Kendrick Beneby

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Two women and a man are facing charges after prosecutors say they collectively stole more than $427,000 from the same person.

Marcus Cooper, an accountant at Atlantis, Deneisha Clarke, a housekeeper at Bell Island, and Dericka Pitt-Moxey, an executive officer at Bahamas Immigration, faced charges of stealing and at their arraignment before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

Prosecutors allege that Cooper stole $326,529.24 from Kendrick Beneby.

Pitt-Moxey is accused of stealing $7,000 from Beneby while Clarke is accused of taking $94,270 from him.

They denied the charges and were granted bail.

The accused will appear before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows on January 20 to receive a trial date.