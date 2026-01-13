Da Police Bribing ya and the CASHIERS ALL STEALING – WHAT GERN ON AROUND HERE!

Cashout at Meat Max

NASSAU| Four former cashiers at Meat Max have admitted to stealing more than $23,000 from the company.

Between December 2025 and January 9, 2026, Charly Jean, Kathia Kelly, Angeneka Pierre and Tourissa Saint-Jean, collectively stole $23,424.19 from Meat Max.

They pleaded guilty by stealing by reason of employment at their arraignment before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

The magistrate ordered the convicts to repay the stolen money to avoid spending 12 months in prison.

They were also each fined $1,400 and failure to pay will result in six months behind bars.

