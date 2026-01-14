Statement From The Ministry of Foreign Affairs On US Visa Policy Announcement 

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Foreign Ministry has taken note of a statement by the United States Embassy about immigrant visa entry into the United States.

The Ministry sought clarification on the matter and is informed that the suspension will not apply to applicants seeking non-immigrant visas or temporary student or business visas.

Further, the arrangement between The Bahamas and the United States for travel via police record remains in place.

Bahamians should take note that the United States is not our country and just as we set the rules for entry into The Bahamas, they set rules for theirs.

In the past we have worked with the United States on multiple issues and the results have always been fair and rational. We expect that it will be no different going forward.