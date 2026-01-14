Attorney General Reflects on Justice Reform and Marks Final Opening of the Legal Year

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, the Hon. Ryan Pinder, KC

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, the Hon. Ryan Pinder, KC, today, January 14, 2026 delivered remarks at the Opening of the Legal Year, reflecting on the administration’s stewardship of the justice system and outlining key legal reforms, institutional progress, and priorities for the year ahead.

The remarks were delivered during a special sitting of the Supreme Court at Margaritaville Resort, following a church service at the Christ Church Cathedral. The week of activities officially commenced with a church service held on Sunday, January 11, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral on East Hill Street. Archbishop Patrick Pinder officiated the mass.

Addressing members of the Judiciary, the Bar, and invited guests, the Attorney General noted that the 2026 Opening of the Legal Year held special significance as it marked both the commencement of a new legal year and his final address in the role.

“This moment reminds us that while administrations are temporary, the law and our institutions endure,” said Pinder. “Our responsibility is to leave them credible, independent, and worthy of public trust.”

Strengthening Institutions and Access to Justice



The Attorney General emphasized the Government’s commitment to principled governance, judicial independence, and access to justice, noting that progress is often achieved through improved systems, stronger legal frameworks, and responsible advocacy.

He highlighted the launch of the Office of the Attorney General’s Case Management and e-Filing System, now live at https://oag.gov.bs, which is designed to improve efficiency and streamline legal services.

In civil litigation, the Office of the Attorney-General continued to promote the State as a responsible litigant, focusing on early engagement, narrowing of issues, and proportionality in line with the Supreme Court Civil Procedure Rules. Weekly internal and stakeholder meetings have been institutionalized to actively manage cases and reduce unnecessary litigation.

Legal Advisory, Financial Services, and International Cooperation



The Civil Chambers Department continued to provide legal advice across land, labour, investment, and commercial matters, including benchmarking and negotiating agreements related to emerging sectors such as medical cannabis and stem cell research.

In financial services, the Attorney General reported that legislative amendments strengthening transparency and anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) frameworks came into force in December 2025, with additional nominee transparency provisions scheduled for January 2026. These reforms form part of The Bahamas’ preparation for the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) Mutual Evaluation scheduled for October 2026.

The International Legal Cooperation Unit facilitated mutual legal assistance with treaty partners and supported international obligations, while specialized units were established in Human Rights, Maritime Law, Climate Change, and emerging Space Law.

Law Reform, Registries, and Land Reform



Significant progress was also reported across law reform and administrative modernization. The Law Reform and Revision Commission processed 75 Acts and 117 pieces of subsidiary legislation in 2025. The Registrar General’s Department was reorganized into specialized registries, with new digital platforms launched to improve public access and service delivery.

The Attorney General announced that the Government is targeting the first quarter of 2026 to operationalize the Land Registry, a key step in overhauling the country’s land ownership system. Proposed land adjudication reforms will involve experienced conveyancing attorneys and provide government-backed land certificates.

Criminal Justice and Legislative Reform



Turning to criminal justice, the Attorney General reported that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions disposed of 246 Supreme Court matters in 2025 and prepared 268 Voluntary Bills of Indictment, contributing to backlog reduction and improved efficiency.

Looking ahead, the Government plans to advance major legislative reforms, including a redrafted Planning and Subdivision Bill, a modernized Penal Code, and a Conditional Release of Offenders (Parole) Bill focused on rehabilitation and reintegration.

A Closing Reflection



In concluding his remarks, Attorney General Pinder expressed gratitude to the Judiciary, the Bar, and staff of the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs for their support throughout his tenure.

“It has been the greatest professional and civic experience of my life,” he said. “I remain proud of what we have accomplished together and confident in the continued strength of our legal institutions.”

He charged members of the legal profession to continue serving with integrity, professionalism, and respect for the rule of law, reaffirming the shared responsibility to ensure that justice in The Bahamas remains fair, accessible, and independent.