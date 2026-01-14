Michaela Barnett may consider relocating to St James as the Killarney seat goes into play for the PLP…

FNM OUTGOING MP Shanendon Cartwright will not get LONG ISLAND or St. James in Michael Pintard’s FNM!

Shanendon Cartwright and Michael Pintard

NASSAU| Unlike the fake reported news circulated on social media today Bahamas Press can again confirm Shanendon Cartwright shall not get any nomination inside the Pintard FNM.

We can report Cartwright the outgoing FNM MP for St Barnabas, who seeks to get the nod for PLP created St. James seat, will be denied the ratification for the seat.

Last evening the outgoing St Barnabas MP (Cartwright) showed up inside the PLP headquarters and greeted PM Philip Brave Davis KC, who hosted a memorial service for Henry “Frankie” Rolle. There Cartwright was greeted by da PLP crew (Mama Dem) who almost dressed Cartwright in PLP fatigue.

Cartwright we believe was sending a message to the leadership deep inside the FNM and showing them that he has friends on the opposite side of the isles.

Now, while the FNM is considering Rick Fox as the candidate for St. James, news coming into BP says Pintard may consider sending Michaela Barnett into St. James as the math in Killarney is not working out in Killarney. Barnett campaigned in the new St. James seat for FNM defeated candidate Brian Brown aka Triple B “Busted, Bruised and Beaten”.

Senior FNM advisors say with three FNM candidates running in Killarney (Barnett, Dr. Minnis and former FNM Dr McIver for the COI) it is most likely the PLP’s candidate will be elected in the seat later this year.

Response for Barnett is not promising in what was once a stronghold FNM corridor. A former PM and two term MP in Minnis is giving Barnett an uphill run for Killarney.

Pintard failing to nominate his deputy leader Cartwright will further divide the FNM and will deliver a sure and certain defeat for the FNM. Opposition Party supporters are shocked by the fact that Arinthia Santina Komolafe could get a FNM nomination before the once popular deputy leader of the party (Cartwright) where seats are running out.

Cartwright ran out of St Barnabas where incoming PLP MP Michael Halkitis is running away with the seat by miles in numbers.

Bahamas Press has been watching a recent Lunch Bunch event where Pintard failed to show up at the lunch hosted at the Bahamas National Trust by Cartwright which was the first telling signs of political backstabbing deep inside the FNM.

BP is telling yinner now: Michael Pintard will not grant Shanendon Cartwright a seat and if he does it, it will only be given to discredit this article by BP.

All we at BP says is this; It ain’t long nah!

We report yinner decide!