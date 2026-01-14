Fox Hill records the third homicide this evening – victim is 29-year-old Jason Armbrister

Homicide victim 29-year-old Jason Armbrister

NASSAU| Silence in the FOX HILL community on Bernard Road was broken with loud gunfire this evening as a male working in the area was fatally shot.

Police say the gunmen exited a light-coloured Japanese vehicle and approached the victim fatally wounding him.

Bahamas Press has identified the third homicide victim as 29-year-old Jason Armbrister. Screams from broken family members could be heard echoing down the street surrounding Fox Hill.

CCTV and private cameras are all along Bernard Road, and therefore, police should have a clear idea who they are looking for.

We report yinner decide!