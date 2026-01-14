PMH Morgue Addresses Mechanical Failure with Cooler

In a statement, the Public Hospitals Authority responded to concerns surrounding the Princess Margaret Hospital morgue, confirming that one of its coolers experienced a mechanical failure and was unable to maintain the required temperature; however, officials say established protocols were immediately implemented.

All remains were safely relocated to fully functioning units, normal morgue operations continue without disruption, and work is currently underway to address the faulty cooler and restore it to service as quickly as possible.

