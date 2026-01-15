Prime Minister Davis pays respects to the late Rt. Hon. Dr. Franklin Walkine

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis, paid respects at the Lie-in-State of the late Rt. Hon. Dr. Franklin Walkine at the House of Assembly, Parliament Square, January 15, 2026.

The Prime Minister is pictured paying respects, greeting the family members, and signing the Book of Condolence.

A State-Recognized Funeral Service for Dr. Walkine will be held Friday, January 16, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, East and Shirley Streets, and will be broadcast live on ZNS Radio Network.

Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums.

(BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)