Works & Family Island Minister Hon. Clay Sweeting joined Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Chester Cooper and Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Hon. Mario Bowleg at a press conference recognizing the Bahamas Striping Group for donating athletic track infrastructure to L.N. Coakley School in Exuma and Preston Albury High School in Eleuthera.

The new, high-standard tracks feature accessibility for Special Olympics athletes and prepare both campuses to host CARIFTA and National High School Championship events; marking a major boost for sports development and Family Island communities.