Former Police Staff Association Chairman Sonny Miller found GUILTY!

Another TOP COP HEADED TO PRISON FOR DRUGS!

Sonny Miller

NASSAU| Former ASP Sonny Miller has been found guilty on charges of drug possession with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to supply, drug importation, and abetment to import dangerous drugs.

The case came following a June 9, 2022 seizure of 181 pounds of cocaine, valued at $1.4 million, and 31 pounds of marijuana, worth $34,000 in Acklins. Colombians Cristhian Aristizabal and Cristhian Aragon pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in 2023 and were sentenced to 60 months in prison. Miller was implicated while he served as Officer in Charge of Acklins, Crooked Island and Long Cay.

A guilty verdict on Miller was handed down today. The former top police has been convicted of 10 drug-related offences, following a ruling handed down by Sr. Magistrate Shaka Seville.

Miller was remanded to the custody of the Bahamas Department of Corrections pending sentencing, which has been scheduled for February 24.

Yinner should remember Miller was the Former Police Staff Association (PSA) Chairman as was very involved in the Junior Achievement Programme in the country.

We report yinner decide!