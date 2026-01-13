Gunman in Pinewood sends two to hospital – One of the victims is former PYL Chairman Jordan Clarke

Jordan Clarke – Former PYL Chairman

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now following an early morning shooting which has left a young liberal leader in hospital.

Bahamas Press is learning PYL former Chairman Jordan Clarke, who was marching just Monday on the Majority Rule celebrations, was shot around 2am while in his vehicle near Walnut Street in Pinewood Gardens.

Police report Clarke and his female friend were parked in the area when he was shot twice in the face after a gunman approached the couple and opened fire, hitting him twice. The female was not injured.

Police also confirmed a second male had also presented himself at hospital suffering also from gunshot wounds. It is reported that this second victim was shot on the same street where the first incident occurred.

Pinewood has multiple CCTV cameras and scores of home wired security cameras. Someone must see someone and identify this cold killer in the area.

We report yinner decide!