Urban Renewal announces small home repair program for some 2,500 homes in the Northern Bahamas

URBAN RENEWAL REVOLUTIONIZED – Deputy Director of Urban Renewal Northern Bahamas, Senator the Hon. Kirkland Russell, on Thursday, April 21 announced the Centers will be open and functioning at the end of next week. Shown from left are Kyle Stuart, senior coordinator for Small Home Repairs and Logistics; Lloyd Grant, senior coordinator; Senator Russell; and Bishop Daron Sturrup, representing the religious community. (BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – The small home repairs of some 2,500 homes in the Northern Bahamas is scheduled to begin shortly said Deputy Director of Urban Renewal, Senator the Hon. Kirkland Russell, during a press briefing on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

According to Senator Russell, Urban Renewal Revitalization will enhance several areas to improve the lives and bring relief to residents of the Northern Bahamas.

The Minister with responsibility for Urban Renewal, the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe, has placed a mandate on Urban Renewal which is “To increase the happiness index of the residents throughout the length and breadth of the Northern Bahamas and indeed the entire Bahamas through the Urban Renewal programs.”

Also present for the briefing were Kyle Stuart, senior coordinator for Small Home Repairs and Logistics; Lloyd Grant, senior coordinator and Bishop Daron Sturrup, representing the religious community.

Core programs to bring relief and improvement have been developed: One of them is the small home repair program. In Grand Bahama and Abaco in particular, said Senator Russell, when the team at Urban Renewal did their walkabouts, they discovered thousands of residents whose living conditions are still compromised.

“Some may have received assistance from various NGO’s (Non-Governmental Organizations) and the like, but there are still in homes with leaky roofs and homes that are still compromised on the inside.”