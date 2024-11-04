Urban Renewal Authority Bill 2024 – Laying the Foundation of Enduring Force for Change

Minister Keith Bell – Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Hon. Keith Bell, Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal called the Urban Renewal Authority Bill 2024 a testimony to the members of the government’s shared commitment to “building a better future for Bahamians,” on Wednesday October 30th while making his contribution in the House of Assembly.

“The Progressive Liberal Party,” Minister Bell said, “has always understood that true progress demands bold economic development and unyielding efforts to alleviate poverty. These are not negotiable, they are fundamental. Our party’s foundation is built on policies that uplift every Bahamian, particularly those living on the margins. Urban Renewal is the embodiment of this promise – a direct, powerful force against poverty. It revitalizes neighbourhoods, builds job opportunities and fortifies community infrastructure. This is not just a commitment to prosperity, it is a commitment to prosperity for all.”

“We understood from the beginning that placing the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) at the core of Urban Renewal was a transformative and strategic decision,” Minister Bell said. By involving law enforcement directly, we established a coordinated approach that enabled officers to engage meaningfully with communities, understand their needs and gather vital intelligence to proactively address crime while offering essential support to residents.

“Placing the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) at the very heart of Urban Renewal – was not taken lightly. Yes, it has stirred controversy among members opposite. Yet we stand unwavering in our conviction that policing must remain a foundational element of Urban Renewal. Community safety is the very backbone of any society. Without it development stalls, opportunities fade and progress halts. By including the RBPF, we are not just addressing crime, we are fortifying a safer, stronger and more resilient Bahamas for all,” said Minister Bell.

The urban challenges faced today, he continued, are the result of many years of social and economic decline; and problems of this magnitude require not only immediate intervention but a steadfast, long-term commitment. “Urban Renewal is not a task to be completed overnight, it is a journey one that calls for sustained efforts across years, if not decades.”

The Urban Renewal Authority Bill 2024, Minister Bell said, is “a bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of an Urban Renewal Authority to improve the quality of life of residents in designated urban communities throughout The Bahamas and for connected purposes enacted by the Parliament of The Bahamas.”

Repeated changes in policy, or direction, risks undermining hard-won progress, he pointed out.

“When we reverse course or allow support to waver, it is the communities that bear the setbacks. We must be resolved in our commitment, prepared to see this effort through, understanding that the full fruits of our labour may not be immediately visible. We are laying a foundation now to ensure Urban Renewal becomes the enduring force for change our communities so desperately need.

“The concept of reversing gentrification and re-establishing traditional communities is fundamental to this Bill, and reflects a deeply thoughtful approach to urban revitalization.”

Minister Bell said: “Too often, gentrification brings economic development but displaces long-standing residents, eroding the unique character and social fabric of these communities. The reversal of gentrification in this Bill is not about stopping progress but ensuring that growth includes those who have called these areas home for generations. It allows for inclusive development that uplifts existing residents, preserves affordability and prevents forced displacement.”