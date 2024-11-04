National Public Service Awards Ceremony & Luncheon – Winner of ‘Public Service Officer of the Year’ Announced…

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Hundreds of public servants attended the National Public Service Awards Ceremony & Luncheon on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Convention Centre, Baha Mar.
Present was Minister of Labour and Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, to give recognition to the 16 top Awardees representing various government ministries. Of the top three, Kendra Wallace-Whyms of the Royal Bahamas Police Force emerged winner of the Public Service Officer of the Year Award.
Among the Top 16 Public Service Officer of the Year Awardees of 2024/2025 were:
- O’neal Ambrose: Building Inspector, Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal
- Christine Brown: Senior Counsel, Office of the Attorney-General
- Theodore Durham Sr.: Building Inspector, Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs
- Michelle Ferguson: Office Manager, Office of the Governor-General
- Insa Firth: Statistical Assistant, Ministry of Finance
- Shanori Francis Sr.: Immigration Officer, Ministry of Immigration and National Insurance
- Ingrid M. Johnson: Education Officer, Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training
- Germain Johnson: GIS Technician, Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources
- Nichole Johnson-Knowles: Assistant Secretary, Ministry of Labour and the Public Service
- Rosilee Jones: Welfare Officer, Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting
- Sherelle Miller: Binder, Cabinet Office
- L’Dina D. Pelecanos: Assistant Fisheries Officer, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources
- Janelle Pickering: Nursing Officer, Ministry of Health and Wellness
- Chanda Roberts: Youth Officer, Ministry of Youth, Sports and
- Culture
- Anthony D. Rolle: Web Trainee, Ministry of Economic Affairs
- Kendra Wallace-Whyms: Royal Bahamas Police Force, Ministry of National Security
Top three prize winners were: Janelle Pickering of Ministry of Health and Wellness; Chandra Roberts of Ministry of Youth, Sports, & Culture; and Kendra Wallace-Whyms of Royal Bahamas Police Force/Ministry of National Security — as the Top Prize Winner.