National Public Service Awards Ceremony & Luncheon – Winner of ‘Public Service Officer of the Year’ Announced…

The 16 Top Public Servants of the Year 2024 – Awardees.

Hon. Pia Glover

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Hundreds of public servants attended the National Public Service Awards Ceremony & Luncheon on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Convention Centre, Baha Mar.

Present was Minister of Labour and Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, to give recognition to the 16 top Awardees representing various government ministries. Of the top three, Kendra Wallace-Whyms of the Royal Bahamas Police Force emerged winner of the Public Service Officer of the Year Award.

Among the Top 16 Public Service Officer of the Year Awardees of 2024/2025 were:

O’neal Ambrose: Building Inspector, Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal

Christine Brown: Senior Counsel, Office of the Attorney-General

Theodore Durham Sr.: Building Inspector, Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs

Michelle Ferguson: Office Manager, Office of the Governor-General

Insa Firth: Statistical Assistant, Ministry of Finance

Shanori Francis Sr.: Immigration Officer, Ministry of Immigration and National Insurance

Ingrid M. Johnson: Education Officer, Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training

Germain Johnson: GIS Technician, Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources

Nichole Johnson-Knowles: Assistant Secretary, Ministry of Labour and the Public Service

Rosilee Jones: Welfare Officer, Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting

Sherelle Miller: Binder, Cabinet Office

L’Dina D. Pelecanos: Assistant Fisheries Officer, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources

Janelle Pickering: Nursing Officer, Ministry of Health and Wellness

Chanda Roberts: Youth Officer, Ministry of Youth, Sports and

Culture

Anthony D. Rolle: Web Trainee, Ministry of Economic Affairs

Kendra Wallace-Whyms: Royal Bahamas Police Force, Ministry of National Security

Top three prize winners were: Janelle Pickering of Ministry of Health and Wellness; Chandra Roberts of Ministry of Youth, Sports, & Culture; and Kendra Wallace-Whyms of Royal Bahamas Police Force/Ministry of National Security — as the Top Prize Winner.