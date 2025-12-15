Violence Against Persons with Disabilities Too Often Underreported, Underestimated and Misunderstood

Participants at the Empowering Persons with Disabilities Against Violence Symposium

Mrs Ann Marie Davis

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting the Hon. Myles LaRoda said Persons with Disabilities is a group whose experiences with violence remain too often underreported, underestimated and misunderstood.

The Social Services Minister said, “In 2014, The Bahamas took a historic step when the Ministry of Social Services guided the passage of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities) Act. This Act established the foundation for ensuring that every citizen with a disability is treated with dignity and fairness.”

He was speaking at the Empowering Persons with Disabilities Against Violence Symposium held at the Ministry on Friday, December 12, 2025. The symposium was held in partnership with Zonta Bahamas.

The Minister explained that because of the Act, there has been significant progress: accessible parking, ramps, modernized building codes and a gradual shift in public awareness.

He said, “Yet, even with these advancements, we acknowledge that the full promise of the Act has not been realized. There remains a clear gap between what is written in the law and what is a lived reality.”

The Social Services Minister said it is within this gap that persons with disabilities remain most vulnerable – and it is this gap that we must continue to close through consistent and collaborative effort.

“This is why the Ministry continues to urge persons with disabilities, families and caregivers to register with the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD). Registration is not a bureaucratic step – it is empowerment.”

The Minister noted that registering strengthens advocacy, enhances enforcement and guides national decision-making. It also helps the Government to allocate resources widely and understand the full spectrum of disabilities in the nation – physical, sensory, intellectual, psychosocial, congenital and acquired.

He said, “Visibility is not optional – it is essential. Visibility is Protection. Visibility is Power. Visibility is Policy.”

The Minister said as the nation reflects on gender-based violence, the heightened risks faced by persons with disabilities cannot be ignored.

“According to UN Women and the World Health Organization, women and girls with disabilities are up to three times more likely to experience physical or sexual violence.

“Children with disabilities face significantly higher risks of neglect and abuse. Persons with intellectual or developmental disabilities are at extreme risk, as perpetrators target perceived vulnerability.

“Barriers to reporting – communication challenges, physical inaccessibility, stigma and fear of disbelief – often allow violence to continue in silence.”

The Minister said the Government remains committed to empowering and protecting persons with disabilities.

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister; Under Secretary, Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, Donette Williamson; Director, Department of Gender and Family Affairs, Sharmie Farrington; Vice-President, Zonta Club of New Providence, Jennifer Isaacs-Dotson and Zonta International Area Director 3, Marisa Mason-Smith also attended the symposium.

The Zonta International Area Director 3 explained that Persons with Disabilities are disproportionately affected by violence.

She said according to UN Women and the Zonta International Websites, Persons with Disabilities are five times more likely to experience domestic violence; one in four male victims of sexual violence had a disability at the time of the incident; 39 per cent of female victims of rape had a disability at the time of the rape.

She added that disabled persons are 2.5 times more likely to experience violent victimization compared to non-disabled people; intellectually disabled people are seven times more likely to experience sexual assaults; 95 per cent of people with developmental disabilities will experience sexual abuse in their lifetime and 49 per cent will experience abuse at least 10 times.

Ms. Mason-Smith said, “These statistics highlight the urgent need for increased awareness, support and accessibility for persons with disabilities who experience violence.”