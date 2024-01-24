Water and Sewerage worker terminated after questioning contract payments

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson

By thegallery242.com

A manager at the Water and Sewerage Corporation said she was “terminated” after questioning directives she received concerning maintenance contracts.

Mynez Cargill-Sherman made the revelation while testifying at the corruption trial of FNM MP Adrian Gibson and five others.

Gibson, while serving as the corporation’s executive chairman, is accused of enriching himself by $1.2 from kickbacks received from the contracts.

He’s on trial with Elwood Donaldson Jr., the corporation’s former General manager, Jerome Missick, Peaches Farquharson, Joann Knowles, and Rachae Gibson, his cousin.

The witness said in July 2018, her then boss Donaldson, gave her an email from The chairman that directed the corporation to end contracts with existing vendors and award them to the persons named in the email.

Cargill-Sherman revealed that defendants Missick, Farquharson and Gibson’s former fiancée Alexandria Mackey received contracts as a result.

She called receiving orders from Donaldson to make immediate payments to the contractors.

After she refused,Cargill-Sherman revealed that Donaldson “terminated me from the post.”

She added that she remained an employee of the corporation and was reassigned to other duties.