Witness in Adrian Gibson trial collapses in court

Adrian Gibson and Attorney Damian Gomez KC

BY Thegallery242.com

NASSAU| A key witness in the Adrian Gibson corruption trial collapsed in the witness box today, prompting court personnel to call an ambulance.

The witness had just been cautioned by the judge not to discuss her evidence with anyone before Monday’s scheduled continuation of the high-profile trial at 10 am.

The witness recounted a series of troubling interactions with Elwood Donaldson, then-General Manager of the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Allegedly, phone conversations with Donaldson turned harassing, leading the witness to switch to WhatsApp messages for documentation.

She claimed Donaldson repeatedly pressured her to pay off vendors without evidence of completed work, a request she vehemently refused, stating it was not within her responsibilities.

According to the witness, after refusing to comply with Donaldson’s demands, she received an email relieving her of her duties in her current position.

Confused and feeling unjustly targeted, she reached out to the Chairman for an investigation. The Chairman assured her of an inquiry, but she heard nothing more on the matter.

As tensions rose in the courtroom, the witness collapsed, prompting court personnel to rush to her aid and the judge to call for an ambulance.

Gibson faces charges of corruption in relation to the award of contracts by the Water and Sewerage Corporation while he served as the corporation’s executive chairman.

He’s accused of illegally receiving $1.25 million through contracts granted during his tenure at the corporation.

Gibson was charged along with his cousin, Rashae Gibson; Elwood Donaldson, the former general manager of the corporation; Joan Knowles; Jerome Missick and Peaches Farquharson.