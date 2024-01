Mrs Ann Quant Sturrup

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Mrs Ann Quant Sturrup. She was the wife of the late Anglican Priest Canon Samuel Franklyn James Sturrup.

Quant-Sturrup died early this afternoon just days after posting a request following a medical emergency. She is survived by her children: Marcion Sturrup, Sophia Smith and Shaneik Quant.

BP is also reporting the passing this week of Athea Rolle. She you should know is the sister of Colina Executive Eddison Brice who passed away also yesterday.

Mr Eddison Brice