Ben McKinney supports new bail revoking amendment…

MESSAGE FROM NOTED ATTORNEY BEN MCKINNEY..

Ben Mckinney supports the PM’S position on revoking Bail when a crime is committed while on Bail.

How can any Attorney, or opposition party try to fight this?

95% of all Bahamians and residents alike agrees with the Prime Minister, and have being crying out to the Government to revoke Bail for anyone on bail that commits another crime for years…

Now that we have what we have all been asking for… as usual, the opposition and those fighting for office are objecting and fighting down the Prime Minister’s amended Bail Act.

Speak Up Bahamas