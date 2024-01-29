Witness: Water and Sewerage paid vendors for work not done

MP for Long Island Adrian Gibson.

by Thegallery242.com

NASSAU| In the latest day of testimony in the Adrian Gibson corruption trial, a Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) employee revealed that she pleaded with Gibson during his time as executive chairman to be removed from her position as the head of the health and safety department, citing severe abuse jeopardizing her health.

Mynez Cargill-Sherman emphasized that the request was not casual but a desperate cry for help.

Sherman, who said she has 35 years of experience, expressed astonishment at seeing an executive chairman deeply involved in day-to-day operations, a departure from her previous professional encounters.

She said a complaint by Ms. Daxon, an inspector, prompted her to request the inspection report, shedding light on irregularities.

Concerns were also raised about payment procedures. Gibson’s lawyer Damian Gomez asked the witness whether invoices and inspections preceded payments.

The witness admitted that such protocols were often circumvented.

The court also delved into issues regarding landscaping contracts, uncovering a lack of invoices and inspection sheets indicating incomplete work.

The witness said she had sent an email to then-Water and Sewerage Corporation general manager, Elwood Donaldson, questioning payments for unfinished work.

Unfortunately, she said she couldn’t confirm if the issue was resolved as she was terminated from her position.

Gibson faces charges of corruption in relation to the award of contracts by the Water and Sewerage Corporation while he served as the corporation’s executive chairman.

He’s accused of illegally receiving $1.25 million through contracts granted during his tenure at the corporation.

Gibson was charged along with his cousin, Rashae Gibson; Elwood Donaldson, the former general manager of the corporation; Joan Knowles; Jerome Missick and Peaches Farquharson.