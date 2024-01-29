Duane Sands general Xavier Knowles in police custody in Richard Johnson investigation…

Xavier Knowles and Duane Sands

NASSAU| Bahamas Press can now report Xavier Knowles from the youth arm of the FNM (President), and who is a general of FNM Chairman Duane Sands, is currently in Police CUSTODY! Knowles arrived at the Elizabeth Estates police station to provide a statement.

His detention comes following an assault investigation involving FNM Vice Chairman Richard Johnson.

Last week in Parliament PM Philip Davis KC told The House that the Leader of the FNM could be a ‘person of interest’ in an ongoing police investigation.

Our question at BP is simple: Who tampered with the video evidence with those cameras near the FNM Headquarters obstructing a criminal investigation with the Richard Johnson gun attack? We ga soon know!

Former Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt in 2019 condemned both former Cabinet Ministers Duane Sands and Marvin Dames for the “egregious” way in which they interacted with Mrs. Barbara Hanna prior to a police investigation into her claims, saying that their conduct gave the appearance of a “political favour to a curious bystander.”

We report yinner decide!