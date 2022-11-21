Women warned of increased sexual incidents and a 51 year old male charged with the sexual assault of a 13- year-old boy…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| POLICE reported three sexual assault incidents over the weekend one man in custody and men in two other incidents still at large…

In one incident two women were sexually assaulted by a mask man who fled on foot.

MEANWHILE a 51-year-old man accused of breaking into home and kissing teenage boy on the lips was charged.

The accused was charged for breaking into a home and kissing a teen boy on his lips. He has pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

Alutus Newbold, 51, appeared before Senior Justice Bernard Turner via video link from the prison on Friday for his arraignment on charges of burglary and indecent assault.

Prosecutors say on November 2, 2021, Newbold broke into a home in Orange Creek, Cat Island, went into a 13-year-old boy’s room and kissed him on the lips.

Newbold, who is being held without bail, had his case transferred to Justice Camille Darville-Gomez.

His matter has been adjourned to December 7 for fixture of a trial date.

